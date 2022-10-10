James R. Young, 86, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, Dorchester and Newington, NH, died October 7, 2022. He was the devoted husband of the late Pauline A. (Kiros) Young.

Born and raised in Dorchester, Jim was the son of the late James and Isabel (Ritchie) Young. He graduated from Boston Technical High School and joined the US Army. Jim trained with the 69th Infantry division out of Fort Dix, NJ and served in the Korean war. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 31, 1955.

After completing his tour of service to our country, Jim became a meatcutter and worked at a variety of establishments including Hanscom AFB and Pease AFB before retiring in 2003.

Jim was active in Freemasonry for 50 years, and was a member of the former Gate of the Temple Lodge, now Rising Temple Lodge, where he was a Master Mason, and was also a member of the Kilwinning Club, Boston.

An avid fresh and saltwater fisherman, Jim had many interests and talents. He loved to sing and dance, was multilingual; speaking fluent English, German, French and Greek. He loved woodworking and the German Shepherds he had over the years.

Loving father of former Quincy School Committee member Jo-Ann (Grazio) Bragg of Quincy and her late husband Richard Bragg, Donna Glass of Tucson AZ, Julie Young of Hopkinsville KY, and the late Lori Richard. Dear brother to Hazel Ravanis of Littleton and the late: Irene Poirier, Betty Novak, Marjorie Kripton, Isabel “Suzie” Kripton, Mary Forti, and his twin, John W. Young.

Cherished “Papa” to Michelle D’Angelo, Lisa McLoughlin, Jonathan Bragg, David and Christopher Eldred, Michael Folden and Jason Young. Also survived by 20 great grandchildren, multiple ‘favorite’ nieces and nephews, extended family and good friends.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his visiting hours, Tuesday October 11, 2022 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, with a Masonic Service beginning at 6:30pm. A burial with military honors will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 1:00pm. Procession for burial meeting at 12:15 Hamel-Lydon Chapel.