James Richards, 86

James “Jim” Richards, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at the age of 86.

Jim is the son of the late John and Mildred Richards. He was the beloved brother of Helen Williams of Lexington, VA and uncle of Robert Williams and wife Robin, of Lexington, VA, Charles Williams and wife Victoria of Laurel, MD and the late John Williams and surviving wife Thui. He is also survived by many grand nieces, grand nephews as well as great grand nieces. Jim was the beloved friend and “uncle” of the Frederick V. Shepard family originally of Quincy.

After graduating from Northeastern University Jim went on to complete his education at Drexel Engineering University. He spent his career working as an engineer for the Federal Government with a specialty in aeronautics. As an aviation enthusiast, he often attended the Experimental Aircraft Association Conventions in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Jim was a voracious reader and challenged himself to complete the daily crossword puzzles. He was also a devoted baseball fan and faithfully followed his hometown team, the Boston Red Sox.

A graveside service will be held for Jim on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10 AM in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.