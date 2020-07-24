James S. Clary, 81

James S. Clary, of Quincy, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was 81.

Born in Boston, he was raised in Watertown and was the son of the late Harold and Alice (Hallahan) Clary. Beloved husband of the late Anne E. (Matthews) Clary, who died on July 7, 2020. Devoted father of Jimmy Clary, Jr. of Quincy, Patrice Cunniff and her husband Tom of Quincy and Rev. Brian Clary of Dorchester. Loving “Pep” of Julianne Taylor and her husband Billy of Abington, Jacqueline Cunniff and her fiancé Michael Batson of Quincy, Paul Cunniff, QFD of Quincy, Danny Cunniff of Somerville, Nicole Walls and her husband Richie of Falmouth and Stephen Cunniff of Quincy. James was the loving great “Pep” of Brody Taylor of Abington and Jack Walls of Falmouth. He was the dear brother of William Clary Sr. and his late wife Jean of Watertown. James was the dear brother-in-law of Marie Santo and her late husband Joe of Milton, Clare McSweeney and her husband Kevin of Norwood, Eileen Nemerowski and her late husband John of Wakefield, the late Kenneth Matthews, Jr. and his late wives, Ginny Matthews and Joan Mattson formerly of Marshfield. James is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 27, 2020, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379 or to the charitable organization of one’s choice.