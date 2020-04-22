James Stevens, 87

James Stevens passed away April 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Boston, he was a lifelong resident of Squantum.

Jimmy joined the Merchant Marines out of high school where he traveled to Europe. After returning to Quincy he worked in marinas in Quincy and retired from Brighton Marine Health Center. He was a member of the Town River Yacht Club. He loved boating and spending time on the water.

Son to the late Richard and Margaret Stevens. Beloved husband of the late Frances (Mann) Stevens. Loving father to Donna Stevens of Quincy. Brother of the late David, Edward, Richard, Thomas & Eleanor Stevens. Step father to the late George Mann. He will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. He will be sorely missed by Gussie, his ever-present cocker spaniel/poodle companion.

Funeral arrangements, out of necessity, are strictly private at this time, but a memorial Mass will be announced at a later time.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to South Shore VNA – South Shore Health Foundation to 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA 02190.