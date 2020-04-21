James T. McGloin, 82

James Thomas (Smiley) McGloin, age 82, of Quincy, passed away on April 16, 2020.

Husband of the late Maureen (Brangiforte) McGloin, beloved father of John F. McGloin, Deborah M. Bloom, and James M. Connell, grandfather to Tiffany L. Straus, Alisha M. Garcia and Brittany K. Black, and great grandfather to Mason and Amora.

Born in South Boston May 22, 1937, son of the late John J. and Cecila D. (Giroux) McGloin, brother to Virginia T. Donovan, Richard R. McGloin and Michael J. McGloin and the late Genevieve Finamore. He is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, Massachusetts at a later date.

Services under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel in Quincy.