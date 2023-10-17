James V. Ryan, 97

James V. Ryan of Braintree passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the age of 97. James was born, raised and educated in Quincy, James was a WWII Veteran for the United States Navy. He worked in Quincy Public Schools as a custodian for over 30 years. James was a long time member of Morrisette Post 294.

James was the beloved husband of the late Bernice M. (Callahan) Ryan; loving father of Maureen P. Benner and her husband Wayne of Braintree, Michael Ryan and his wife Nancy of Plymouth, John M. Ryan and his wife Cheryl of Marshfield, Thomas P. Ryan and his wife Maryrita of Norwood, Nancy A. Pratt and her late husband Stephen of Braintree, and Eileen F. Filleti and her husband Carmen of Braintree; dear brother of the late Richard Ryan, John Ryan, Anna (Ryan) Crandall, Gerald Ryan, and Robert Ryan. James is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

James was proud of his family and their accomplishments. He was honored to be called Papa Jim by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He looked forward to hosting family holiday events especially St. Patrick’s day as he was well known for his delicious corned beef and cabbage. James was well respected by his neighbors and friends. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following local high school sports teams. James took great pride in coaching Little League Baseball for a number of years.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, October 19th, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a gathering at the Funeral Home at 9:30 am prior to a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Parish and Cemetery, 115 Crescent St, W. Quincy. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.