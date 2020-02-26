James W. Cox

James W. “Jim” Cox of Quincy went to be with his best friend and wife of 51 years Mary “Louise” (Goodhue), his son James “Jidge” Cox and son-in-law Bob Twitchell on February 20, 2020.

Jim is survived by his loving daughter Elaine Twitchell and devoted son-in-law Shawn Kennedy of Quincy and is the beloved Bonka to his granddaughter Samantha Twitchell and her fiancé William Mendelsohn of Colorado. Jim grew up in Weymouth and was the son of the late John and Isabelle (Cowen) Cox. He is survived by his brother Donald and his wife Carol Cox of MS and was predeceased by his sisters, Muriel Reimers, Beverly Becker, Dorothy Gallo, Barbara Stever, Eleanor Merrill and his brothers John Jr. and Edward Cox.

Jim was a member of LIUNA Local 133 of Quincy and was a patron of Tully’s in the square. He enjoyed sitting on his porch with a cold Coors, old black and white movies, golf, fishing and feeding the rabbits. Jimmy was blessed with good friends and extended family. Special thanks to Robin and Jonalis for their friendship these past few years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim’s funeral service held at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., WOLLASTON Saturday at 10:00 AM. Visiting hours will be Friday 4-7 PM. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.