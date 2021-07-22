James W. LeClair, 80

James W. LeClair, age 80, of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born in Cambridge, to the late George and Anna (Illingworth) LeClair. He was raised and educated in Roxbury.

Jim had lived in Quincy for the past twenty years, previously in South Boston for many years. He was a member of Teamsters Local 82 for over thirty years.

Beloved husband of the late Marianne E. “Penny” (Hickey) Murphy-LeClair. Devoted father of Donna L. Murphy of Quincy, Kelly A. Seguin and her husband Normand of Woburn, Marianne Murphy of Cumberland, R.I., Christine M. Murphy of Quincy, Michelle L. Curtin and her husband Tim of Walpole, Patricia A. Murphy of Quincy, Francis R. McGuirk of Quincy, and the late James W. Murphy.

Jim is lovingly survived by ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson, Daniel M. Murphy. Jim was predeceased by his siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, services were private.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.