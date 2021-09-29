Jane A. Oliverio, 85

Jane A. (McAnarney) Oliverio, age 85, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Jane was born in Quincy, to the late James J. and Evelyn M. (Gorman) McAnarney. She was raised and educated in Boston schools and was a graduate of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School. She had lived in Quincy for fifty-two years.

She was employed for many years with the New England Telephone Company in the Quincy office as an investigator and was a member of the New England Telephone Pioneers Association.

Jane enjoyed music, traveling, and knitting. She also loved animals and her family’s pets.

Most of all, she was devoted to her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Wife of the late Robert J. Oliverio. Devoted mother of Deborah Starr, Diane Trubiano and her husband Anthony, all of Quincy, Steven Oliverio and his wife Vivian of Plainville, and John Oliverio of Quincy.

Jane was the cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was also grandmother of the late Danielle Oliverio.

Dear sister of Joan Hardiman and her husband Kevin of Dorchester, Lynn Basile and her husband John of Quincy. Jane is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, October 4, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Jane’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.