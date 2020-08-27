Jane A. Pettinelli, 87

Jane A. “Jean” (Sugrue) Pettinelli, age 87, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, at Alliance HealthCare Center at Braintree.

Born in Boston, to the late Daniel and Hannah (Sullivan) Sugrue, she was raised and educated there. She had lived in Quincy for over sixty years.

She was employed as a teacher’s aide in the Quincy Public Schools for twenty-five years.

Jean was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. Jean’s passion was for her family. She was devoted to her late husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments. Her home was always welcoming and she loved hosting family and friends for gatherings at her pool. Jean was a very kind, giving person.

Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Pettinelli, Quincy Fire Department, Retired. Devoted mother of Marie G. Lumaghini of Quincy, Robert A. Pettinelli, Jr., Quincy Fire Department, Retired of Weymouth, Ronald A. Pettinelli and his wife Diane of Quincy, Richard A. Pettinelli and his wife Deanne of Kingston. Loving grandmother of Lauren Bolton, Rene Lumaghini, Corey Lumaghini, and Michaela Pettinelli. Cherished great-grandmother of Reese Winter, Nolan Bolton, Ethan Bolton, and Calum Lumaghini.

One of seven siblings, Mrs. Pettinelli was the sister of Teresa Brennan of Stoughton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, August 30, from 2-4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Due to limited occupancy at the church, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately in Saint Joseph’s Church. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to the Quincy Public Schools, 34 Coddington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.