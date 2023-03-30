Jane C. Rubino, 71

Jane C. (Della Barba) Rubino, age 71, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.

Jane was born in Quincy, to the late Arthur and Carmella (Covellucci-Nash) Della Barba. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1969.

Despite the challenges of her 46-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis, she never lost her positive spirit or her infectious smile. Her courage and resilience in the face of adversity were an inspiration to all who knew her.

Jane always had an eye for home decorating and enjoyed sharing her input with friends and family. She also enjoyed real estate and brought her family to countless open houses. Her illness prevented her from pursuing her interests professionally. Most of all, Jane loved her family and cherished Sundays with her large family at her parents’ summer cottage.

Jane was a loving wife to her husband Joseph Rubino, with whom she spent forty happy years; devoted mother of Brendan Gibbons and his wife Laurel of Barrington, RI, Lisa Harutunian and her husband Steven of Quincy; loving grandmother of Colin and Harrison Gibbons, Lyla and Camille Harutunian; and dear sister of Dennis Della Barba and his wife Lydia of Weymouth, Deborah Englert and her husband David of Boynton Beach, FL. Jane is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and her extended family.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, April 3, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of Jane’s family, funeral services and interment will take place privately.

The family’s friend, Charles Fosbroke, is riding the Bike MS: Cape Cod Getaway. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane’s memory. You can call the MS fundraising line at 855-372-1331 or visit https://mssociety.donordrive.com/participant/Charles-Fosbroke to support this cause.

