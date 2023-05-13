Jane E. Raymond, 70

Jane E. (Johnson) Raymond, of Quincy, died May 10, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was 70.

The beloved wife of 41 years to Richard “Dick” Raymond of Quincy. Devoted mother of Stephanie J. Freedman and her husband Carl of Hanover. Cherished grandma to her 2 grandchildren Aubree and Jamison Freedman. Loving sister of Betty LaPlante and her husband Rene of Westminister. She was daughter of the late Edwin and Vieno Johnson.

Jane grew up in Fitchburg. She had a love of horses and enjoyed horseback riding. Jane was also a competitive swimmer. After her college graduation, she taught English for many years. She married the love of her life Dick Raymond and moved to Quincy, together they raised their daughter Stephanie, who she was so very proud of. Jane then took a position at the Quincy YMCA and taught water aerobics. Her passion in life were her grandchildren, she adored them and in return they cherished her. Jane was active in her church, Quincy Point Congregational, where she made many dear friendship over the years. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of having Jane in their lives.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visitation on Thursday, May 18, from 9-11 am in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Quincy Point Congregational Church. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jane may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.