Jane (Grogan) Fenton of Quincy died October 20, 2020.

Devoted mother of Peter Fenton and his wife Cara of Gilbert, AZ, and Beth Fenton of Albuquerque, NM. Daughter of the late Daniel J. Grogan and Margaret (Morrissey). Beloved sister of Margie Grogan of Quincy, Mary Ann Grogan Brewster and her husband Andrew Wilson of Norwell, and the late Katherine Grogan. Adoring grandmother of Abigail and Alec Fenton. Loving aunt to Michael Brewster, Christine Brewster, Adam Rheaume and Kamala Rheaume.

Jane enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, be it a morning coffee chatting with friends, cooking her delicious meatballs for her children and grandchildren (whom could never get enough!), frozen yogurt on a hot day, or a warm blanket and a good book on a cold one.

Jane loved spending summers at Onset Beach and often visited Arizona to be with her grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday October 30, from 9:00-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 11 AM. (Masks required, maximum church capacity 80 people due to Covid-19 regulations).

Inurnment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in North Andover.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jane Fenton to support the research of Dr. Henning Gaissert at Mass General Hospital.

Gifts can be made online at giving.massgeneral.org/donate/. Please select “I am making this gift in honor or memory of someone.” Checks made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital can be mailed to: MGH Development Office, C/o Krista McCabe Cruz, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.

