Janet B. Loiselle, 87

Janet B. (McKay) Loiselle, age 87, of Quincy, formerly of East Sandwich, died peacefully, Saturday, June 22, 2024 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, surrounded by her loving family.

Janet was born in Brighton, to the late James H. and Josephine C. (Whelan) McKay. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Brighton High School, Class of 1955.

She lived in Quincy for seventeen years, previously in East Sandwich for twenty-six years, and earlier in West Roxbury.

She was the well-known owner and operator of Family Daycare in East Sandwich for thirteen years, and had also worked for the VNA.

As a young mother, she volunteered as a den mother for the Boy Scouts and a Brownie mother for the Brownies.

Janet enjoyed many friendships as a resident of 1000 Southern Artery.

She was talented at ceramics. Most of all, Janet was devoted to her family.

Beloved wife for sixty-one years of the late Gerald E. “Jerry” Loiselle.

Devoted mother of Gerald R. Loiselle and his wife Lynn of Brockton, James J. Loiselle and his wife Sue of Quincy, Jo Ann L. Loiselle and her wife Melinda Fernandez of Weymouth, and Julie A. Loiselle-Bennett of Dartmouth.

Loving grandmother of Colleen and her husband Matt, Melissa and her husband Brian, Justine, Jessica, and Samantha.

Cherished great grandmother of Nolan.

The last of four siblings, she was predeceased by James J. McKay, Regina C. Cassidy, and Gerald F. McKay.

Dear aunt of Karen and Larry, Bruce, Robert, Claire and Bill, Stephen and Koene, James and Amy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Sunday, June 30, from 2 – 5 p.m. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, Medway.

For those who wish, donations in Janet’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave the Loiselle family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.