Janet L. Piller, 86

Janet L. (Kennedy) Piller, age 86, of South Weymouth died Feb. 18 with loving family by her side.

Mrs. Piller was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. After high school she worked for a short time at John Hancock prior to marrying her beloved husband, Lawrence, in 1957. After starting a family in Quincy, Janet and Lawrence settled in South Weymouth where they have resided ever since.

Being a natural caregiver, Mrs. Piller loved caring for not only her family and grandchildren but also volunteered her time helping children in need. She also was very dedicated to Old South Union Church and in later years spent a lot of time at the Whipple Center where she made many friends.

She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Lawrence Piller. She is survived by her loving children Laurie Barker and her husband George of S. Weymouth, Joseph Piller of CT, and Shelley Cavallo and her husband Orlando of Pembroke, her grandchildren Brian, Leah, Derek, Lauren, Amanda, and Orlando III, and her great-grandchild Christopher.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Janet on Tuesday February 23, 2021 from 9-10:30am at the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth.

A private funeral service will take place prior to Mrs. Piller’s interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.