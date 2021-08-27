Janet L. Robinson

Janet Lee Robinson of Thonotosassa, Fla., passed away at home on August 20, 2021.

Born Aug. 14, 1957, in Quincy, she was the daughter of William and Esther Robinson. Janet was a beloved companion to Mark Sigler for 9 years, mother to Sara-Ann and Jeffrey Hartley, grandmother to Skylar (Deceased) and Elijah, and sister to Linda Gineitis and William Robinson.

Janet went to Quincy High School then onto attend Sheppard Gill Nursing School in Boston to become a nurse. For 44 years, she was a loving and caring LPN up until her last day. She was a traveling nurse across the country until finally setting roots in Florida, where she fell in love with the ocean.

In her spare time, she loved spending it surrounded by her family and friends doing various outdoor activities. She enjoyed laughing and telling jokes, her favorite TV series and funny videos.

At Janet’s request, she wished to be cremated and scattered into the ocean.

For those who would like to honor her by making any charity donation in her name, or specifically to the American Heart Association or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Association, she would have appreciated.

A celebration of life accompanied by a scattering of her ashes will be organized at a future date.

For all who knew her, she was a beacon of light and laughter, a loyal friend, a loving mother and companion, a caring and funny sister. She will be forever loved and dearly missed. Her memory will live on in each person she touched and in the times they shared together.

Rest in Peace Janet. <3

Funeral arrangements were made by Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Funeral Home and Crematory, Temple Terrace, Fla.