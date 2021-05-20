Janet L. Starsiak

Janet L. (Bedugnis) Starsiak of Quincy passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at the age of 71.

Born to Benjamin and Mary Bedugnis of Roslindale. Wife, and better half, of Richard Starsiak, her husband of 49 years. Dedicated and loving mother to Scott Starsiak of Weymouth, Jennifer Aufiero and her husband Matthew of Ellicott City, MD, and Rich Starsiak and his wife Jill of Templeton. Proud grandmother to Jake, Lilah, Maya, Emmett and Evie.

Janet grew up in Roslindale, where she was proud to call herself the captain of cheerleading squad at Roslindale High School. She went on to attend Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse and worked for many years at Quincy City Hospital.

When she became a mother, she committed herself fully to the job. She choreographed talent shows, coached sport teams, and drove the back roads to all practices, games and activities across the state.

Later in life what Janet loved doing most was spending time with her five grandchildren. Known as both Mimi and Tata, she was the biggest supporter and loudest cheerleader at all of her grandchildren’s events.

When not spending time with family, Janet enjoyed playing in her weekly bowling league at Olindy’s with her best friend Karen Fay and even received the Perfect Attendance Award for the group.

Janet leaves siblings Diane Cronin and her husband Kevin, Linda Verbisky and her husband Chuck, Robert Bedugnis and brother-in-law Michael Starsiak and his wife Irene. Her brother David predeceased her. She was the fun-loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews and Godmother of Lisa Cronin and Steven Fay.

Janet was a champion of the people she loved. When people needed her, she was always there.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, May 23, from 2-5p in the Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday May 24 at 11am in the funeral Home. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to For Kids Sake Foundation at forkidssakefoundation.org.