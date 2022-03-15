Janet M. Kineavy, 83

Janet M. (Foley) Kineavy, 83, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, March 11, 2022, at home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Janet was born in Boston on Sept. 13, 1938, to the late Henry C. and Lillian (McLeod) Foley. She was raised in South Boston, and it was here that she would meet and later marry a neighborhood boy named Roger Kineavy. Their union would last for more than 60 years, right up until Roger’s death in May 2019.

After they were married, Janet and Roger had eight children in quick succession. “Eight in eight years”, she would often proudly proclaim. They would purchase a home at 55 Arnold Road in Quincy. This home soon became the focal point of the neighborhood. All the kids, as well as the adults, gravitated to the Kineavy home. Janet and Roger’s hospitality, kindness and generosity knew no bounds. Janet made many friends over the years, most would tell you proudly that Janet was their best friend.

While her family was her entire reason for existence, Janet still had plenty of time to indulge in many hobbies and endeavors over the years. She especially loved her involvement in a Sacred Heart Parish folk band. Never having played a guitar her entire life, Janet was a quick study. But her family was everything to her. With so many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Janet had her hands full, but would not have it any other way. She never missed any of the children’s activities, even when very sick. Her death has left a huge hole in the hearts of everybody that knew her. Family and friends will tell you that not only was she a generous and kind person, but that she was the best person they had ever met.

Janet was the beloved wife of the late Roger J. Kineavy. She was the devoted mother of Roger J. Kineavy Jr, and his wife Cindy of Hanover, John P. Kineavy and his wife Kathleen of Dedham, Janet Gorman and her husband Edward of Dorchester, Honora C. Matthews and her husband William of Weymouth, Mary K. Kineavy of Haverhill, Michael J. Kineavy of Quincy, Jacqueline K. Kineavy-Bowes and her husband Richard of Westford, Joan Seaman and her husband Tim Seamon of Fremont, Indiana, and the late Elizabeth F. Kineavy. Janet was the loving grandmother of twenty-two and the loving great grandmother of eight. Sister of the late Carolyn E. Donald and Elizabeth Foley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, March 17, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 9 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Janet’s name to the Dana Farber Cancer Center at South Shore Hospital, 101 Columbian St., South Weymouth, MA 02190.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.