Janet M. McCaughin, 63

Janet Marie (Flynn) McCaughin, 63, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Born in Brighton, she was raised in Weymouth and Quincy and attended local schools. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth with the Class of 1975. Janet continued her education at Boston State College and the Quincy Nursing College. Janet worked as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) with the Quincy City Hospital as an ICU nurse. She later went to work for the Red Cross, where she taught in the CNA nursing program for twenty years. Janet retired in 2019 after thirty-eight years of faithful service to her community.

In her spare time, Janet loved to read. She would read any genre and was known for reading multiple books at the same time. Janet also enjoyed working outside in her garden planting bulbs and other flowers for the season. A woman of faith, she lived her life in accordance with the virtues of faith, hope and love. She raised her family with devotion and would do anything for the people in her life. Family was most important to Janet, as they gave her most enjoyment in life and always made her proud. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything.

Janet was a loving, selfless, empathic and had an infectious laugh. She cared about the welfare of people and always wanted to make others feel protected and loved. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Janet was the beloved wife of David J. McCaughin. The two were high school sweethearts and married on Oct. 18, 1980. Together they shared forty years of loving marriage. She was the devoted mother of Daniel McCaughin and his wife Stephanie of Boston and the late Devin Mulstay and her surviving husband Kenneth of Quincy. She was the loving grandmother of Julia M. and Jack J. McCaughin, both of Boston. She was a cherished daughter of Joseph Flynn of Quincy and the late Anne (McGarry) Flynn. She was a cherished stepdaughter of Mary Flynn of Quincy. Janet was the dear sister of Thomas Flynn and his wife Marianne of Falmouth, JoAnne Leuchte and her husband Richard of New Hampshire, John Flynn and his wife Susan of Maryland, Joyce Leahy and her husband Patrick of Hingham, Joseph Flynn and his wife Erin of Lenox, Robert Flynn and his wife Patricia of Foxboro. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

At the convenience of Janet’s family, services will be held privately at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet’s name may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.