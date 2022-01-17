Janet Y. Hartnett, 84

Janet Yvonne (Reid) Hartnett, of Plymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Plymouth. She was 84.

Born in Quincy on July 9, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Avon and Adrienne (Jardine) Reid. Janet was raised in Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1955. In addition to raising her family, Janet worked as a secretary in the import-export industry.

Janet was an artist and enjoyed painting. She also loved to travel with her husband to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and her favorite vacation destination, Aruba. Janet and her husband have been vacationing in Aruba for the last 44 years.

Janet was most passionate about being a mother. She valued family more than anything in the world. Janet was the type of person that people could depend on. She was artistic, creative, loving, and selfless. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continues through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Janet was the beloved wife of Gerard E. Hartnett, with whom she shared 66 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Robert R. “Bob” Hartnett and his wife Joan of West Barnstable, Denise M. Daudelin and her husband Michael of Hanover, and the late Jennifer Hartnett. Janet was the loving grandmother of Elyse and Garrett Hartnett, both of San Diego, Kristen and Matthew Daudelin, both of Hanover. She was the dear sister of Gwenneth Braveman of Hanover and Shirley Shea of Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Salvie Reid, Carlita Hunt, and Helen Kubic. Janet was the cherished aunt of Robert Braveman and Diane Breyan and her husband Robert, all of Hanover; and the cherished great aunt of Michael Brissette of Bridgewater, and the late Eric Breyan.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, January 24, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Janet’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.