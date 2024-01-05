Janice A. Walsh, 83

Janice Ann (Larkin) Walsh, of Quincy, formerly of Charlestown, died peacefully on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton. She was 83.

Janice was born in Quincy on October 17, 1940 and was the daughter of the late William and Helen (McClure) Larkin. She was raised in Quincy, attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School. Janice worked in sales and retail for many years. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Janice was a great athlete, avid sports fan, and played softball throughout her life. Even as an adult she enjoyed tennis with her girlfriends and joined different bowling leagues.

Janice saw her greatest achievements as mother and grandmother. She never missed Tommy’s football games, boxing matches or hockey games. Janice was very involved in the lives of her three grandchildren, “those boys” as she would refer to them. She was their biggest cheerleader. Cooking was another of her great passions. Janice loved to share her amazing meals with loved ones. Her home cooked meals will be missed by all who loved her.

Janice was the beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Walsh, who died in 2012. She was the devoted mother of Margaret H. “Peggy” Pugsley of Quincy, Kathleen M. “Kathy” Walsh of Cumberland, Rhode Island, and Thomas F. Walsh Jr. of Quincy. Janice was the loving grandmother of Richard Pugsley III and his wife Emily of Quincy, Aidan Pugsley of Hawaii, and Thomas Pugsley of Quincy. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15 PM.

DUE TO FLORAL RESTRICTIONS AT THE CEMETERY: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Janice’s name to Boys & Girls Clubs of America by visiting: www.bgca.org.

