Janice E. Cosgrove, 83

Janice E. (Murphy) Cosgrove, age 83, of Rockland, died peacefully, Sunday, July 2, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Janice was born in Boston, to the late Timothy and Mary (Pray) Murphy. She was raised and educated in Dorchester. Janice was a graduate of the former Grover Cleveland Junior High School and the former Dorchester High School, Class of 1957. She lived in Rockland for four years, previously in Quincy for most of her life.

She was a homemaker but also worked in Boston’s Theatre District for many years. She was a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Janice was a social person who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Most of all, she was devoted to her grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Albert C. Cosgrove.

Devoted mother of John C. Cosgrove of Quincy, the late Joseph W. Cosgrove and his surviving wife Patricia A. (Sylvia) Cosgrove of Falmouth.

Loving grandmother of John T. Cosgrove and his partner Jessica Murphy of Brookline, and Olivia A. Cosgrove of Falmouth. Cherished great grandmother of Mila R. Cosgrove and Rylie A. Cosgrove.

Dear sister of the late Robert Beswick, the late William Beswick, the late Joan McArdle and her surviving husband James of Hingham.

Dear sister-in-law of Doris Gigante and her husband Dino of Hingham, William Cosgrove and his wife Nora of Weymouth, and Raymond Cosgrove of Quincy. Janice is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice’s memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Development Office, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.

