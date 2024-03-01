Janice M. Kussman, 88

Janice M. (Logan) Kussman, born March 6, 1935, of Quincy formerly of South Boston, died February 27, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was 88.

Beloved wife of 64 years of the late Frederick J. Kussman, Jr, devoted mother to Joanne Devin of Canton, Patricia Kussman, Frederick F., Mary Burke and her husband Kenneth of Quincy and Claire Pacchielat and her husband Tony of Easton. Loving nana to 10 grandchildren Paul, Christine, Katelyn, Melissa, Edward, Steven, Michael, James, Sarah and Joseph. Loving and cherished great-nana of 9. Sister of the late Peggy Coughlin, Thomas Logan, Claire Capeless, Ronald Logan, Joan MacQueen, Stephen Norton, and Ronald Norton. Janice is survived by her sisters-in-law Marilyn Norton of Scituate and Carole Kussmann of Milton, and friends Terry Dunn and Beverly Welch of Quincy. Janice is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Janice graduated from Gate of Heaven High School in South Boston. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years before working at State Street Corporation and Manet Community Health Center in Quincy. She loved her family, extended family, her childhood friends and her Hough’s Neck friends and neighbors. Pool parties, watching grandchildren, visiting friends, vacationing at the Anastasi’s cottage and hosting dinner for over 30 years every Tuesday for “Tuesday Night Dinner” were among her favorite activities. Janice and her late husband Fred had an open-door policy at their home. All were welcome, always, especially during pool season, The grandchildren were spoiled with treats, warm towels and kind words. Janice had a prolonged illness with Alzheimer’s Disease, but her generous spirit and loving nature was enjoyed by all. When she became homebound her neighbors; the Anastasi, Pringles, Haskins, Quinn and others carried a ramp from Steve A’s home and set it up for Janice. It was a beautiful act of kindness from our very exceptional neighbors. Special thank you to Karen W, Danielle U, Mary M, Old Colony Hospice and all those who visited with Janice, you helped our family provide the care needed in such a loving way.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday March 5 from 4-8 PM at Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock Street Quincy. Celebration of Life at the funeral home at 9:30 AM prior to the funeral Mass Wednesday March 6 at the Holy Trinity – Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janice may be made to The Hough’s Neck Community Council Scholarship, c/o Dave DiBona, 45 Turner Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Donations in memory of Janice may be made to The Hough’s Neck Community Council Scholarship c/o Dave DiBona, 45 Turner St., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.