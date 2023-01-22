Janice M. Philie, 77

Janice M. (Little) Philie, age 77, of Rockland, departed this life on Friday, January 20, 2023 surrounded in love by her family.

Janice was born on December 27, 1945, to the late Andrew S. and Margaret E. (Frazier) Little.

She is survived by her daughter Beth Goldberg of Quincy, sons Scott Philie and his spouse Gina (Hinds) of Middleboro, and Todd Philie and his spouse Doreen (Nyman) of Mattapoisett. Mother-in-law of the late Steven E. Goldberg. Favorite aunt to Andrew Peterson of Roslindale.

Loving grandmother of Tyler, Eliot and Margret and Dominic and Samuel.

Beloved wife for fifty-five years of the late Edward Eugene Philie, who died on March 31, 2022.

Jan was also predeceased by her sisters, Barbara A. Little and Joan S. Peterson, and her brother, Thomas Banks.

Janice is also survived by her cousins, the DeCoste and Frazier families.

Janice graduated from the former Saint Joseph’s School in Quincy and Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston, Class of 1963. After graduation she attended Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1966 and began a lifelong career in nursing. From Pediatrics to Geriatrics, Jan worked at Quincy City Hospital, South Shore Hospital, and then found her true passion at South Shore Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility in Rockland working with the elderly.

Jan was always lending a hand to those in need, an extremely sweet lady who loved to sew, read, knit, do puzzles and listen to her favorite Irish music.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, January 25, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, January 26, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers and due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, donations in Janice’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choosing.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.