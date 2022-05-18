Janice N. Hart, 81

Janice N. (Donnelly) Hart, age 81, of Braintree, died suddenly, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Janice was born in Stoneham, to the late James and Mary (Gertsen) Donnelly. Raised in Everett, she was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School. She earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the former Boston State College. She lived in Braintree for over forty-five years.

Janice was a proud educator. She was employed as a teacher at the former Saint Ann’s School in Quincy for many years. Prior to that, she taught in Mattapan and Braintree for several years.

Janice was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for fifty-seven years of Joseph M. Hart.

Devoted mother of Kipley A. Hart-Bonville and her husband Paul of Fairhaven, Patrick J. Hart and his wife Mia of Calif., Bridget M. Hart-Kenney and her husband Darren of Plymouth, Bryan J. Hart and his wife Michelle of Abington.

Loving grandmother of Tessa, Tristan, Keira, and Logan Hart-Bonville; Liam and Aidan Hart; Cole, Luke, and Kyla Kenney; Emma and Owen Hart.

Dear sister of Paul Donnelly of Peabody and the late James Donnelly.

Janice is also survived by her sister-in-law, Madeline Donnelly of Wakefield; her cousins, Gayle Guptill of Maine and Diane Robida of Florida; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy, on Monday, May 23, at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Janice’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.