Janis E. Burton, 93

Janis E. (Powell) Burton, age 93, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, February 22, 2024 in the comfort of her home.

Janis was born in Boston, to the late Vernard and Marjorie (Irvine) Powell. Raised and educated in Quincy, Janis had lived in Houghs Neck for most of her life.

She was employed as an executive secretary for the Lily Transportation Corporation in Needham for ten years.

Janis was a woman of faith and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Wollaston where she served as Chairperson of the Deacons and was an expert on the church’s by-laws.

She was active as a leader of the Campfire Girls and was involved with summer camps at Camp Kiwanee in Hanson for many years.

Janis was a miniature enthusiast and had served as president of the Tiny Treasures Society, coordinating and attending conventions for twenty-four years. She was also a longtime member of the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts.

She loved to travel with family and friends. Most of all, Janis was dedicated to her family, especially her daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Burton.

Devoted mother of the late Stephanie E. Mahn and her surviving husband Gary W. Mahn of Canton.

Loving grandmother of Jennifer L. Flanagan and her husband Andrew, Eric S. Mahn and Christina Franklin, and Justin T. Mahn.

Cherished great grandmother of Kayleigh, Liam, Aaron, and Ryan.

Dear aunt of Cindy Li and her husband Al, John Powell and his wife Ellen.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at the First Baptist Church of Wollaston, 81 Prospect Avenue, Quincy, on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Janis’ memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Wollaston, 81 Prospect Avenue, Quincy, MA 02170.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.