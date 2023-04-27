Jayne M. Callahan, 85

Jayne M. (Collins) Callahan, age 85, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Morton Hospital in Taunton, surrounded by her loving family.

Jayne was born in Quincy, to the late James “Scotty” and Dorothy M. (Frazier) Collins. Raised and educated in Braintree, she was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1955. She lived in Weymouth for over ten years, previously in Quincy’s Houghs Neck for over thirty years.

She was employed as a librarian at Sacred Heart Elementary School in Weymouth, and had also worked driving children with special needs.

Jayne enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Houghs Neck Garden Club.

Jayne lived a full and inspiring life. She possessed all the qualities a woman aspires to have. She was beautiful, empathetic, wise, passionate, sharp, and most of all, strong. She was a Nana to anyone and everyone in need of one. She was a caretaker, lending a hand, a listening ear, opening her home, and offering help to all, without expectation.

She was a survivor – facing numerous tragedies, heartbreak, and obstacles, and overcoming them all.

Despite her recent battle against dementia, she maintained her humor, her compassion to help others, her beautiful smile, and most importantly, her love for her family.

Beloved wife for fifty years of Lawrence J. “Larry” Callahan.

Devoted mother of Brian Sutherland and the late Kerri A. McCarthy. Devoted step-mother of James Callahan, Patricia Callahan, and the late David Callahan.

Loving grandmother of Nicole A. McCarthy and the late Shauna M. McCarthy.

Cherished great grandmother of Alyannah and Grace.

Dear sister of Thomas J. Collins, Claire Neil, James F. Collins, and the late Paul F. Collins. Jayne is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Brian A. Sutherland.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Jerome’s Church, 632 Bridge St., Weymouth, on Friday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

For those who wish, donations in Jayne’s memory may be made to The Arc of Massachusetts, 217 South St., Waltham, MA 02453 or by visiting https://thearcofmass.org/donate/.

