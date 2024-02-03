Jean A. Athas, 75

Jean A. (Smith) Athas, age 75, of North Quincy, and a longtime summer resident of Brewster, died peacefully, Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Tufts Medical Center, in the comfort of her loving family.

Jean was born in Boston, raised and educated in Charlestown. She was a graduate of Matignon High School and Boston State College.

She lived in Quincy for over forty years and summered in Brewster for over forty years.

Jean was a teacher at Saint Agatha School in Milton for forty-four years. She retired in 2014. Jean had a passion for teaching and loved the many students and families she encountered throughout her career. She also enjoyed many long-lasting friendships with her colleagues.

Beloved wife of the late Robert “Tony” Athas. Together for forty-six years, they were married for thirty-six years. The two were best friends and inseparable.

Devoted daughter of the late Mildred (Barrett) and James A. “Lummy” Smith.

Loving cousin of Alice M. DiPietro and her husband Paul.

Dear sister-in-law of Peter Athanasopoulas, Stephen F. Rusteika, Jr. and his wife Kitty, Kathaleen Callahan, and the late Richard Athanasopoulas and his surviving wife Janice.

Jean is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, February 4, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Parish, 432 Adams Street, Milton, on Monday, February 5, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to Saint Agatha School, 440 Adams Street, Milton, MA 02186.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.