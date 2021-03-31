Jean A. MacFaun, 63

Jean Ann MacFaun, age 63, of Quincy, formerly of Brockton, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston, after a four-year battle with cancer.

Jean grew up in Brockton and was a graduate of art and design from Southeastern Voc. Tech in 1976. Jean spent the last 30 years of employment at Volume Apparel of Stoughton and Wash N’ Dry Laundromat of Quincy.

She loved music, shopping, and just going out for joy rides in her car. Jean was a people’s person and touched many of hearts with her wonderful personality. This Angel will always be loved, remembered and missed forever.

Jean was the beloved daughter of Janice MacFaun (DeLaKoski) and the late Clayton W. MacFaun of Brockton; loving sister to Mark J. MacFaun and his wife Ying MacFaun of Florida and loving sister to Andrea J. Diamond of Brockton.

Family and friends are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Wednesday April 7, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM.

A face mask must be worn and social distance rules must be followed at all times.

Funeral and Interment services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attention: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.

