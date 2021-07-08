Jean Benedetto Hedvig, 81

Jean (Arsenault) Benedetto Hedvig, 81 of Quincy, formerly of Malden, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 1.

Born in Chelsea on Dec. 19, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Josephine (Wojciechowski) Arsenault. Jean attended local schools and graduated from Chelsea High School with the Class of 1957.

Jean had a fruitful and fulfilling career with The Boston Globe. She was a keypuncher supervisor and administrative assistant for many years. The relationships Jean fostered were special to her and they lasted long after her retirement. Jean and her “Keypunch Girls” would regularly get together and meet for lunch. She retired from The Boston Globe in 1999 after 30 years of dedicated service. After retiring, she worked part time as an usher for both the Wang Theater and the Opera House. Jean loved participating in the excitement and watching the artists perform.

Jean was a warm and selfless person. She was a blood donor with the American Red Cross for over 50 years and was recognized for her service to others with an award presented by the American Red Cross. Jean was very proud to help her community and honored to be recognized for her selfless and priceless gift of time and generosity. A true caretaker, Jean was instrumental in raising her twelve siblings when her parents passed away at an early age as well as raising five children with love and devotion. Jean was most passionate about her family, and she treasured the time she had with her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren will always remember Grammy Jean’s rapid-fire kisses that she would always shower them with.

In her spare time, Jean loved spending time in her kitchen cooking, reading all sorts of cookbooks and traveling with her husband. One of her favorite trips she took was to Las Vegas where she saw “The King” an Elvis Presley impersonator. Jean loved Elvis and his music, so much so, she even hired an Elvis impersonator for an event that she hosted. In her younger years, Jean and her husband often went out dancing together and she was also a member of a bowling league.

Jean’s compassion, generosity, love and kindness are only a portion of what made Jean the beloved person she was to so many. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Jean was the beloved wife of Russell D. Hedvig, with whom she has loved and shared her life with since 1980. She was the devoted mother of Lori Yerxa and her husband Jeff of FL, the late Edward Benedetto, Jr. and his surviving wife Julie of Carver, Dennis Hedvig and his wife Maureen of Franklin, Kristin Hurst and her husband Jeffrey of Hyde Park and the late David Hedvig. Jean was the loving grandmother of twelve, the loving great grandmother of two and the dear sister of twelve. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10 AM prior to the Funeral Mass at the Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jean’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting stjude.org or Alzheimer’s Association by visiting alz.org.

Please visit keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions.