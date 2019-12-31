Jean C. Fitzpatrick

Jean C. (Wightly) Fitzpatrick of Quincy, originally Sipekne’katik, Nova Scotia, Canada, died December 27, 2019.

Jean adored her family and being “Nana” to her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo, Keno, and trying her luck at scratch tickets. Her home was the gathering place and she loved to host and cook for everyone. She worked in mental health at Waltham Committee Inc. as a case manager and at Kiessling Transit Inc. as a driver, taking people to and from their jobs. Jean was a feisty woman who was generous, compassionate, and had a great sense of humor. She was a friend to all and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Loving daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Cremo) Wightly. Beloved wife of 52 years to Arthur P. Fitzpatrick Jr. of Quincy. Cherished mother of Kelly Murray and her husband Jeffrey of Norfolk and Peter Fitzpatrick and his wife Sherri of Quincy. Loving sister of Anita Kelley and her husband Thomas of Quincy and the late Marie Drew and her husband Ronald. Devoted Nana of Luke Murray, Maggie Murray, Melayna Fitzpatrick, and Ninah Murray. Loving daughter in law of Arthur P. Fitzpatrick of Stoughton and his late wife Doris. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to GBS/CIDP Foundation International, 375 East Elm St., Suite 101, Conshocken, PA 19428.