Jean C. Maver, 94

Jean C. (Pearson) Maver, age 94, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, January 18, 2024 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Jean was born in Quincy to the late Harold F. and Margaret S. (Mathieson) Pearson. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, as Valedictorian for the Class of 1946.

She was employed as a teacher’s aide with the Quincy Public Schools for twenty years, retiring in 1991.

Jean was a woman of great faith and a lifelong, active member of First Presbyterian Church in Quincy where she and her family made many lasting friendships. She proudly served as a deacon, a member of the Women’s Fellowship group, the JOY Group, a Sunday school teacher, and a longtime choir member for over sixty years.

Most of all, Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends and being the host of numerous holiday parties and gatherings for just any occasion.

Beloved wife of the late William H. Maver.

Devoted mother of James C. Maver and his wife Eileen, and Carol J. Maver, all of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Jay and Ryan Maver, both of Quincy, with whom she shared a special relationship. She is also survived by her stepson, William M. Maver and his wife Jean of Maynard, and their children, Keith, Brian, and Jenna.

Dear sister of the late Wallace H. Pearson. Jean is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, January 26, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at First Presbyterian Church, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy, on Saturday, January 27, at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Drew Hanson, Pastor, will officiate. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.