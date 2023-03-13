Jean Dostie, 89

Jean Dostie of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023. She was 89.

She was born in Boston to Margaret (Kelley) and Clarence Bolter and raised in Roxbury. Jean attended and graduated from the Boston Girl’s School. In 1969, she married Joseph A. Dostie, Jr. and they had 35 wonderful years together. In 1986, Jean and Joseph moved to Quincy.

Jean was a hot ticket and made friends wherever she went. She enjoyed walking in her spare time and spent Saturdays walking the South Shore Plaza, befriending the staff and shoppers. In her younger years, Jean loved to roller skate, attending functions and dances at Bal-A-Roue in Medford and later in life at Roll-Land in Norwood. Jean was so thoughtful and often had a gift ready if she was going to see you. If she missed you on a birthday, holiday or special occasion, she always sent a card. She had beautiful handwriting and never forgot to follow up with a phone call to make sure you had received the card. Jean found an outlet for her creativity through writing poetry. She was shy and kept the poetry private. It was something she did for herself. Jean was generous with her time and often volunteered at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Dorchester. Her friendly, warm personality was well received by the patients.

Beloved wife of 35 years to the late Joseph A. Dostie Jr. Devoted mother to Kim MacDonald and her husband Paul of Dorchester and the late James Denike. Loving sister to the late William “Bill” Bolter, Robert “Bobby” Bolter of Nevada and the late Margaret “Peggy” McAlister. Cherished “Nana” to David MacDonald and his wife Olivia. Also, Chantel Guibord, Tristan Guibord and Brendan Denike. Great-grandmother of James and Ella MacDonald.

Visiting hours were held Saturday, March 11, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated at a later date.