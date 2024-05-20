Jean E. Golden (Harries) of Quincy passed away May 18th at home. Born in Woburn on August 26, 1929, Jean Elizabeth (Harries) Golden lived an early life that few could imagine. The eldest daughter of Naval Chief Warrant Officer Richard Harries and his wife Katherine, Jean and her siblings spent their early years traversing the globe — living in Shanghai, the Philippines, New Orleans, the Truro Lighthouse, to name a few — as they accompanied their parents on Richard’s expansive Naval career. Eventually they settled on Davis Street in Wollaston, which became a home base for the Harries family for many years. Jean attended North Quincy High School, graduated from Woburn High School and went on to attend Bridgewater State College.

Jean was happy to call Squantum her home for more than 66 years. Jean and Leo, her husband of 53 years, had scores of close friends both in Squantum and beyond. While they loved living by the water, they also loved to travel around the globe with friends or to drive a few hours to visit relatives — quite often with a heated bridge game in the offing.

For Jean, there were just too few hours in the day. Raising four boys with Leo, tending to house and career, enjoying time with friends and family, Jean never missed a beat. Christmas Eve parties for neighbors followed by extended family feasts on Christmas Day were her forte. Fourth of July parties with friends, family, neighbors and lots of food, fun, swimming and fireworks continue to provide fond memories.

Those who knew Jean were warmed by her caring and compassionate personality. Both pragmatic and empathetic, Jean maintained a wealth of long-term relationships with a varied mix of friends and neighbors. She had many interests and was a lively and informative conversationalist. In every way, Jean also was the core of her extended family — each of whom looked to her for guidance and felt lucky to be close to such an amazing, talented, smart and fun woman.

Jean is predeceased by her first husband Lt. Robert J. Duffy, who was fatally injured in naval exercises, and her second husband Leo Golden who passed in 2011. Jean was predeceased by her oldest son Robert. Bob’s wife Georgia continues to live in Plymouth. Jean is survived by her son Richard and his wife Candace of Squantum, as well as her granddaughter Laura Curtis, her husband Michael Curtis and their daughters Lilly and Lexie of Yorba Linda, CA. She also is survived by her grandson Alex Golden of Costa Mesa, CA. Rick’s first wife Rita remains an active and much loved member of the Golden clan. As are Candace’s son Tyler of Acton, his wife Mimi and daughter Juliette. Additionally, Jean is survived by her son Martin and his wife Jo-Anne of Hanover, as well as their son Ian, of Whitman, his wife Kayla and their children Alivia, Theo and Amelia. Jean also is survived by her granddaughter Elizabeth Gerrish of Plymouth, her husband Matt and their daughter Maeve. Jean’s youngest son, Phillip lives in Ipswich. Phil’s husband Joseph Curl, passed away last year.

Jean is survived by her brother Dick and his wife Nancy of Sandwich, MA and her brother Tom and his wife Lana of Mashpee, MA. Jean’s sister Patricia passed away in 2014

Special thanks from the Golden Family go to Dr. Richard Marquis and the team at Old Colony Hospice for their expert care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Old Colony Hospice of West Bridgewater in Jean’s remembrance would be appreciated.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Ann Parrish, Quincy Wednesday morning at 10:00. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne Thursday morning at 10:45 am.