Jean E. Morrison, 86

Jean Elizabeth Nightingale Morrison of Quincy passed away Nov. 4, 2023. She was 86.

Born to Agnes Jamieson Nightingale and Percy Nightingale, Jean was the last worker of the former Quincy Bargain Center where she loved to help people in all departments. She then went to watch her grandson Jimmy Grimmett so her daughter Linda could go back to college and work. At a young age she learned to play the piano and organ by herself and played a solo at the Masonic Temple when she was little.

Jean loved riding bumper cars, still riding them into her 80s. She loved taking trips with her daughter Linda and wearing her collection of hats. Jean lived in Germantown, taking pride, keeping her yard clean and putting her yard decorations out. Most of her greatest joy in life was her grandson, Jimmy Grimmett, who sadly passed away at the age of 23. Her next greatest joy in life is being blessed with her great-grandchildren: Patrick James Grimmett, Riley Oboy, Emily Oboy, Malia Doine, Lindsay Toland, Hope Toland, David Rottach and Samantha Rottach. She will always be called “Ma” by them. Jean was deeply blessed and loved.

Beloved mother to Linda Morrison Grimmett of Quincy and the late Kenny Morrison and Danny Morrison. Dear sister of Florence Nightingale Mattina. Sister-in-law of Ruthie Morrison Doyle. Also survived by family members: Jennifer and Kenny Oboy, Alicia and Dan Toland, Beth and Neil Rottach, Jamieson Nightingale, Elizabeth Roberts Stevens, Kristine Nightingale and many family and friends who will deeply miss her. Ex-wife of the late Kenneth Morrison and her late niece Debby Nightingale Bohan Eisan also, late sister of Evelyn Claussner and Judy Johnson and Betty Jayne Nightingale and baby brother Bobby Nightingale at 6 months old.

The family acknowledges the love and support of the many friends, family members and colleagues who assisted them through this difficult time.

Private arrangements by the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, Quincy.