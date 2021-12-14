Jean F. Doyle, 79

Jean F. (Cawley) Doyle, age 79, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, December 13, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born in Boston, to the late Joseph T. and Ethel (Jones) Cawley. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she was a graduate of Saint Gregory’s High School, Class of 1960, and the Katherine Gibbs School.

She had lived in Braintree for seven years, previously in Quincy for fifteen years, and earlier in Boston’s South End. She was also a summer resident of South Dennis for many years.

Jean was employed as an administrative assistant for the Massachusetts Port Authority for thirty-five years and retired fifteen years ago. Prior to that, she was employed for the New England Patriots as a coach’s secretary and the Boston Red Sox in the ticket booth.

Jean was devoted to her family and friends. She loved books and was an avid reader.

Beloved wife for forty-two years of John F. Doyle. Devoted mother of Michael D. Doyle of Braintree, the late Joseph J. Doyle, and the late Sean Mahoney. Dear sister of Ann Coelho of Quincy. Sister-in-law of Janet Doyle, Marcia Doyle, and Robert Doyle and his wife Mary. Jean is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, December 20, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The Archdiocese of Boston requires a mask or face covering be worn in church. Interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.