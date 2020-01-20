Jean F. Grayken, 68

Jean F. Grayken of Quincy passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at age 68.

Raised and educated in Dorchester and Quincy, she lived in Quincy since 1969 and worked for several telephone answering services on the South Shore and as a nurse’s aide.

Jean was the devoted daughter of the late John F. Grayken and Clare E. (Foye) Grayken, who was in her loving care for many years. The dear sister of Margaret Mary Grayken of Boston, she was the loving and devoted friend of James I. Boyd of Quincy for 34 years; and is also survived by many cousins.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Monday, January 20 from 4:00 to 7:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church 44 School St. Quincy. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.