Jean H. Spencer, 91

Jean H. Spencer of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. She was 91.

Born in Boston to Helen (Kelly) and Ibri William Holbrook Curtis and raised in Dorchester. Jean graduated from Dorchester High School. She worked as a waitress at the Welles Grille.

In her spare time, Jean was an avid reader and loved her crossword puzzles. She loved shopping for deals and was always on the hunt for the best bargain. Jean also enjoyed spending time with her family and at the beach.

Jean was a cheerful, loving matriarch of her family. She was intelligent, a quick wit and genuine joy to be around. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Devoted mother of Edward V. Spencer of Quincy, Kathleen F. Spencer of FL, Mark S. Spencer and his wife Janet of Plainville, and Richard W. Spencer and his wife Kathleen of Quincy. Loving sister of Robert Curtis of Hull, and Dorothy M. Curtis of FL. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings: Ann McCormack, Paul G. Curtis, Barbara McNeill and Kathleen Cuneo.

Visitation was held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.