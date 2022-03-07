Jean Hettman, 69

Jean (Bithoney) Hettman passed away at home on March 4, 2022 at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jean was raised in the South End of Boston. She moved to Quincy with her husband, where they raised their three children. Jean began her career as a secretary for Boston City Hospital’s Radiation Physics. She retired from Boston University, where she worked as an administrative manager for Student Health Services.

Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve; her daughter Jennifer and husband Jason Snyder; her daughter Andrea and husband Adam Jurewich; her son Stephen Hettman and wife Mary; and her grandchildren, Kayla Hettman, Joseph Hettman, Thomas Jurewich, and Ivan Jurewich.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Wollaston. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m. followed by her burial in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury.

