Jean J. Genereux, 85

Jean J. Genereux, age 85, of Quincy died June 1.

Born in Lanoraie, Quebec, Mr. Genereux lived in Quincy most of his life. Before retiring he had a career as an electrician for New England Power and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

The devoted husband of Louise C. (Hubert) Genereux, he was the loving father of Guy L. Genereux and his wife Patricia of Chelmsford and Paul J. Genereux and his wife Wendy of Duxbury; and is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Elise and Alyssa Genereux of Chelmsford and Tyler and Jake Genereux of Duxbury.

Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass on Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy.

Due to the continuing pandemic, a reception is not planned at this time.

Mr. Genereux’s family asks that flowers be omitted. Instead, donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were made the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.