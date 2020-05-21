Jean L. Doherty, 93

Jean Louise (Gormley) Doherty, age 93, of Quincy, died peacefully to be reunited with her beloved husband, on May 9, in the Wingate of Sharon after declining health.

Born on Dec. 5, 1926 in East Boston; daughter of the late Nathaniel and Mary May (Ford) Gormley. Mrs. Doherty was raised in East Boston and lived most of her life in Quincy.

She graduated from Roslindale High School and furthered her schooling with a degree in education from Boston Teachers College. She spent most of her teaching career in Quincy; her love for educating children sustained her through the years as a fifth grade elementary school teacher at the Beechwood Knoll Elementary School, Mass Fields School and the Parker Elementary School.

Mrs. Doherty was a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association; the worldwide teachers organization, ADK, Chapter XI; and the Quincy Retired Teacher Association.

She will forever live in the hearts and minds of those she taught and cared so much for over the years.

Her family and her friends were always first and foremost; she cherished the time spent surrounded by those she loved so deeply. In her spare time, she belonged to many clubs including book club, theatre club, movie club and her favorite, bridge club. She was an avid bridge player, even being the host of her bridge club well into her eighties.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Doherty in 1998. She met John during the Blizzard of 1978, when she was 52 and John was 60. John offered to clean the snow off of her car and the rest is history. They enjoyed traveling the world together, wintering in Florida and spending many days on the Cape.

Mrs. Doherty is survived by her devoted and loving family. Dear nieces, Joan (Bedard) Caggiano, Margaret Bedard, Kathy Bedard, nephews, Robert, Brian and Jack Sullivan, cousins, Jack Ford and Marie (Ford) Hamblin. In addition, she is survived by several grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Sullivan.

A private funeral service was held at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapel in Waltham, followed by interment at New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan.

Memorial donations may be made to the Quincy Retired Teacher Association Scholarship Fund c/o George Umcheid, 124 Briar Ln., Westwood, MA 02090. Please put in Memory of Mrs. Doherty in the memo line.