Jean L. Halter, 76

Jean L. Halter, age 76, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Royal Braintree Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Jean was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. She graduated from Quincy High School, attended Quincy College, and graduated from Boston Antioch College.

She worked as a probation officer at the Quincy District Courthouse for a short time. Jean was primarily employed as a clerical worker in the insurance industry and retired many years ago.

Beloved daughter of the late Daniel D. and Loretta (Quintiliani) Halter. Devoted sister of Maurice L. Halter, Quincy Fire Dept., Ret., Louis R. Halter of Florida, Ronald A. Halter of Weymouth, and John D. Halter of Thailand. Jean is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be conducted at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard Street, West Quincy on Wednesday, April 21, at 1 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.