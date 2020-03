Jean L. Lewis, 95, of Quincy passed away March 16, 2020.

Loving wife of the late Michael J. Lewis. Devoted mother of John Jones of Maine and the late Diana Fleming. Grandmother of 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Due to current health conditions services will be private.

Jean will be laid to rest with her husband at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

