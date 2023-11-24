Jean M. Delisle, 64

Jean (Jeannie) M. Barron Delisle, age 64, of Bonita Springs, Florida, formerly of Holbrook, MA, Portsmouth, RI and Braintree, MA, passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2023.

Jeannie was a graduate of Braintree High School, class of 1977. For many years, Jeannie managed her families Mug ‘N Muffin restaurant on Washington St. in Braintree. After the restaurant closed, Jeannie graduated with high honors from the RN program at Quincy College, and she started her nursing career working at New England Sinai Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, then went on to work at various local hospitals including Brockton, Braintree, and Milton. For the past 18 years, Jeannie worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as a Case Manager. She is remembered by her co-workers as a loving person who brought warmth and sensitivity to her training of new associates. Her team is heartbroken by her loss and will miss her positive nature and sense of humor. Jeannie had great appreciation for all the friendships she made in the many hospitals and health care facilities in MA and RI, and at BCBSMA.

Jeannie was an extremely caring person who always put others before herself. Her generosity was legendary, donating to numerous charities as well as those in need. She loved to laugh and getting together with her three sisters. She not only loved her two sons but, her many nieces and nephews as well. She always found time for her family and her cherished dog Gracie.

Jeannie was the wife of the late Gerald (Gerry) Delisle and devoted mother of Robert Hassan and the late Mark Hassan. Jeannie was also the loving sister of William Barron and his wife Nancy of Quincy, Joseph Barron and his wife Patricia of Plymouth, Mary Forester and her husband Robert of Braintree, Gerri Predella and her husband Alan of Marshfield, and Joanne Martin and her husband Thomas of Braintree. Jeannie is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Devoted daughter to the late Doris M. (Gately) and William J. Barron, Sr.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Sunday, November 26, 2023, from 2-5 PM in the C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) South Weymouth, MA. All are welcome to attend the Funeral Mass which will be held at St. Clare’s Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree, MA on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 10:30 AM. The Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sun Will Rise Foundation, a foundation that was near and dear to her heart. They are located at 541 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184 www.thesunwillrise.org.