Jean M. ‘Jeannie’ Murphy, 72

Jean M. “Jeannie” (Feeley) Murphy, of Weymouth, and formerly of Quincy and Milton, died peacefully on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 72.

Born in Boston on June 22, 1949, she was the daughter to the late Gerald W. and Alice H. (Bogan) Feeley. Jeannie attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School. Following graduation, Jeannie enrolled in the Quincy Hospital School of Nursing. Jeannie practiced as a Licensed Practical Nurse until 1979, when she retired from nursing to be a stay-at-home mom.

Jeannie raised her family with love and devotion. Family was the most important part of Jeannie’s life, and she would have done anything for the people she loved and cared for. Selfless by nature, Jeannie was a caretaker and was the type of person people could depend on.

In her spare time, Jeannie loved doing jigsaw puzzles and chatting on the phone with her friends. Jeannie was famous for decorating her home for each season along with coordinating the decorations with the holidays. Jeannie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Jeannie was the beloved wife of the late Charles H. Murphy, with whom she shared many wonderful years. She was the devoted mother of Kate A. Johnston and her husband Bruce of Weymouth, and the loving grandmother of Matthew and Molly Johnston, both of Weymouth.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 10:30 AM.

Following cremation, Jeannie will be interred privately in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jeannie’s name to the Glioblastoma Foundation by visiting: glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.