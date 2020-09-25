Jean M. Mara, of Milton, formerly of Quincy, daughter of the late John and Marie Mara passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on September 21, 2020.

Jean is survived by her extended family, Ann Louise and Dan Sullivan, their children and grandchildren as well as her St. Agatha Community family, Holy Cross Retreat House family, E.C. Week family and anyone who was blessed enough to call her a friend.

Jean was an active member of the St. Agatha Parish community as she was a teacher at St. Agatha School for 37 years starting in 1980. One of her many joys during her teaching career was accompanying the 8th grade class on the yearly trip to Washington D.C. Many will tell you that Jean was far more than a teacher at St. Agatha School. She was a role model, mentor, friend, and advocate which was evident at the school wide event “Mara Strong Day” where she was honored by past and present students, teacher, and families when she was first diagnosed with cancer. Additionally, she was a member of the RCIA program welcoming new members into our faith community. Jean spent many hours volunteering her time and sharing her faith in multiple communities including My Brother’s Keeper, the Holy Cross Retreat House, and Camp Fatima’s E.C. Week where she served as relief counselor to individuals with special needs for over 20 years. To know Jean was to have a faithful friend, quick with a joke and a kind word. Her contagious laugh could fill a room and warm your heart. She will be deeply missed by all who know and love her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Monday September 28 at 10:30 am. (Covid restrictions in place – limited seating, masks must be worn, please follow instruction of funeral home staff). If you would like to view the Mass, it will be livestreamed at vimeo.com/461017529.

Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Sunday 2-6 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Fatima, EC Week at Camp Fatima, 32 Fatima Rd., Gilmanton Iron Works, NH 03837 (ecweek.org) or to Holy Cross Retreat House, 490 Washington St., North Easton, MA 02356 (retreathouse.org).