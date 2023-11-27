Jean M. Munn, 77

Jean M. Munn (Ash) 77, of Quincy, MA, passed away on November 23rd, after a long illness. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Glen Munn. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Bertha Ash, and her siblings Kathleen Pascarelli and Frederick Ash, Jr. Jean is survived by her children Tom Munn and his wife Heather of Tequesta, Florida, Julie Connolly of Quincy, and Erin Curran and her husband Paudraig of East Bridgewater, her brother, James Ash of Abington and many nieces and nephews. Jean’s favorite role was that of “Neanie” to her grandchildren Christopher and Matthew Connolly, Journey and Zoey Munn, and Emilia Curran. She was the best grandmother, always willing to be silly.

Married 44 years, she and Glen enjoyed the family cottage in New Hampshire and special trips and holidays with their extended family. Jean loved decorating for Halloween and Glen mastered the perfect Christmas tree. Together, they made memories.

Jean was a wonderful and loyal friend and in turn was blessed with so many wonderful, life-long friends. You would often find her sitting at the dining room table chatting or playing Yahtzee. Jean’s favorite pastime was shopping and she could never pass up a bargain.

Jean was a great cook. Her specialties were sauce, gravy, and chicken soup. She made that soup for anyone who needed it. She loved it when her kids would call and ask for her recipes.

Jean was also a woman of many professions, working at a dental office, as a salesperson, and as a hairdresser, and bringing light to every workplace. Most hair appointments turned into a four-hour affair full of laughter and sometimes thoughtful advice.

Jean was a force, a personality larger than life. She loved her people immensely. Jean was never without her St. Jude medal around her neck. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 10 AM-12 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 PM on December 9, 2023 in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.