Jean M. O’Hara, 88

Jean Marie (Sullivan) O’Hara, 88, died June 4, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at Regal Care of Quincy.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1934, to Dr. Cornelius and Agnes (Keady) Sullivan. Jean grew up in Dorchester and as a young girl would assist her father in his veterinary practice. She graduated from Monsignor Ryan Memorial High School and worked at the New England Telephone company. She married James (Bob) O’Hara and moved to Quincy where she raised her family.

Jean had strong faith and would spend many Sundays with her sister Pat at The Mission Church where she witnessed many miracles. She would attend prayer meetings and bible study at St. Joseph’s and Southern Artery. She passed her gift of faith to her children and taught them to always help others. She loved ballroom dancing and music. She was a talented pianist and would often play at family gatherings. In her later years she would write beautiful poems about each of her grandchildren. She loved having her children and grandchildren over for holiday meals.

Devoted mother of Kathleen M. O’Hara and her husband Craig Baker of Shrewsbury, James R. O’Hara, Jr. and his wife Marianne of Quincy, Jean M. Pedi and her husband Ed of Weymouth and Paul G. O’Hara and his wife Jeannie of Mansfield. Cherished “Nana” to Elizabeth Hendry and Grace, Samantha, Kalee, Ryan, Megan and Allison O’Hara. Dear sister of Neil Sullivan and his wife Rosemary of NC, Mary Jane Scola and her husband Tony of Quincy. She was predeceased by her husband James (Bob) O’Hara and sisters Patricia Rein, Barbara Sullivan, Kathleen Sullivan and her brother Paul Sullivan.

The family would like to thank Regal Care of Quincy for all their love and support.

Private services were held for Jean. Please share an act of kindness with someone in Jean’s memory. For online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com