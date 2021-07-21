Jean McLellan

Jean Manson McLellan, resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully July 19 after a period of declining health at Seasons Hospice in Milton.

She was born August 10, 1954. Jean attended the Clarke School for the Deaf, a second home where she made lifelong friends. After junior college, she had a career in banking operations and fondly remembered her time at the Bank of Boston.

Jean loved family above all, her Boston sports teams and a winning scratch ticket. She was a devoted wife, mother and Nana. Her family and friends will always remember her as hard working, selfless and resilient.

Predeceased by her mother Dorothy Kemp Manson and brother Ricky. She is survived by her loving husband, Roddy, of 47 years. She has three daughters: Sheri Krauss and her husband G.W., of NC; Loren Catrambone and her husband Dominic of Quincy; and Tabitha McLellan of Milton. Cherished Nana of Lilli, Evalyn, Taylor, Max and Sawyer Jane. Also survived by sisters Janet Anastasio of Quincy and Barbara Blowers of Quincy, and brothers Larry of Brockton and David of Quincy, as well as her extended McLellan family.

Jean will be laid to rest at the Pine Hill Cemetery with her mother and brother, family is invited to attend services on Monday, July 26, at 10:45 AM.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider donating blood or platelets to help address the critical shortage in our community.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.