Jean R. Reddington

Jean R. (Bulger) “Jeano” Reddington, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2023 after a period of declining health with her family by her side.

Jean was born and raised in Quincy and lived there her whole life. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking and was an avid sports fan, later in life enjoyed watching golf on TV. Jean remembered many fond memories on Hancock Terrace with her family and friends over the years. Her family would like to thank the staff at Alliance Healthcare Center in Braintree for their tremendous care and compassion during her time there. Jean will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Reddington. Loving mother of Thomas F. Reddington, Jr. and his wife Marcia of Weymouth, Paula J. Oldham and her husband Paul of Quincy, and Kathleen M. Batts and her husband Daniel of Weymouth. Cherished sister of William Bulger of Middleboro, Maureen Prouty of SC, and the late Norman Bulger, Donald Bulger, and Arthur Bulger. Devoted Nanna of Meghan, Paul Francis and his wife Colleen, and Mollie Oldham, Shannon and James Batts, and great Nanna of Lola and Jeremiah. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services were previously held at Keohane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.